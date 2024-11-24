3,700,800 Shares in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL) Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares (NASDAQ:TSLL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,700,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,145,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors now owns 43,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares by 16.0% in the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter worth $120,000. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares during the second quarter valued at $213,000. Finally, Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares in the second quarter worth about $366,000.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Price Performance

Shares of TSLL opened at $22.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.38 and a beta of -5.14. Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares has a 1-year low of $4.94 and a 1-year high of $23.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $13.72 and a 200 day moving average of $11.12.

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Increases Dividend

Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 24th were issued a $0.0803 dividend. This is a positive change from Direxion Daily TSLA Bull 2X Shares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 24th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%.

