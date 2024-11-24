54,852 Shares in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA) Purchased by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Heritage Financial Co. (NASDAQ:HFWA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 54,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,194,000. Nwam LLC owned approximately 0.16% of Heritage Financial as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 60.7% during the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 15,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $341,000 after buying an additional 6,010 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Heritage Financial by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,784 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 1,471 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its stake in shares of Heritage Financial by 70.5% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 112,443 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,180,000 after acquiring an additional 46,511 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Heritage Financial by 133.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Financial by 61.2% during the second quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens upped their price objective on shares of Heritage Financial from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Heritage Financial from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Heritage Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Heritage Financial

In other Heritage Financial news, EVP Tony Chalfant sold 2,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.50, for a total transaction of $78,837.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $533,153.50. The trade was a 12.88 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Heritage Financial Stock Up 2.8 %

HFWA opened at $26.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $23.11 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Heritage Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $16.55 and a twelve month high of $27.55. The stock has a market cap of $905.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.54 and a beta of 0.52.

Heritage Financial (NASDAQ:HFWA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $81.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.17 million. Heritage Financial had a net margin of 12.27% and a return on equity of 7.01%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Heritage Financial Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Heritage Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 6th were paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 6th. Heritage Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 85.19%.

Heritage Financial Company Profile

Heritage Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank that provides various financial services to small and medium sized businesses and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest demand deposits, interest bearing demand deposits, money market accounts, savings accounts, personal checking accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

