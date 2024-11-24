7,236 Shares in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Acquired by Nwam LLC

Nwam LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,030,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. William B. Walkup & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. New Millennium Group LLC bought a new position in Kimberly-Clark during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. raised its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 808.0% during the 3rd quarter. DiNuzzo Private Wealth Inc. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.29% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kimberly-Clark news, VP Andrew Drexler sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.01, for a total transaction of $417,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $702,417.53. This represents a 37.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.62% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kimberly-Clark Price Performance

Shares of KMB stock opened at $138.42 on Friday. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a twelve month low of $117.67 and a twelve month high of $149.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.40.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.14. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 12.97% and a return on equity of 198.59%. The company had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.74 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 7.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kimberly-Clark Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be paid a $1.22 dividend. This represents a $4.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays increased their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $135.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $142.00 to $140.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group lowered their target price on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $153.00 to $151.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $149.93.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company’s Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

Further Reading

