adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

adidas AG (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. HSBC cut adidas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of adidas in a research report on Monday, September 9th.

ADDYY opened at $111.71 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $121.80 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.88. adidas has a fifty-two week low of $88.03 and a fifty-two week high of $134.39.

adidas (OTCMKTS:ADDYY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.25. adidas had a return on equity of 7.93% and a net margin of 1.91%. The business had revenue of $7.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.01 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that adidas will post 2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ADDYY. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of adidas by 23.9% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 612 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,809,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC purchased a new position in adidas during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,616,000.

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, produces, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, North America, Greater China, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. It offers footwear, apparel, and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand; golf footwear and apparel under the adidas Golf brand; and outdoor footwear under the Five Ten brand.

