Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) Shares Purchased by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 11.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,466 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Advanced Micro Devices were worth $3,686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 17,137.3% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,860,909 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,289,818,000 after purchasing an additional 7,815,305 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 52.6% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,645,658 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,402,412,000 after purchasing an additional 2,979,204 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 42.2% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,420,766 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,381,679,000 after purchasing an additional 2,497,056 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the second quarter valued at approximately $296,178,000. Finally, Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the first quarter valued at approximately $290,842,000. 71.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Forrest Eugene Norrod sold 40,540 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.67, for a total value of $5,743,301.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 293,347 shares in the company, valued at $41,558,469.49. This represents a 12.14 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Lisa T. Su sold 80,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.87, for a total transaction of $11,509,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,566,762 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $513,150,048.94. This trade represents a 2.19 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMD stock opened at $138.35 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.37 and a fifty-two week high of $227.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $153.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.58. The stock has a market cap of $224.52 billion, a PE ratio of 124.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.71.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $6.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.71 billion. Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 7.52% and a return on equity of 6.62%. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

AMD has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Roth Mkm reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Friday, October 11th. BNP Paribas raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 31st. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, Edward Jones assumed coverage on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $192.79.

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

