Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $2.64 Million Stock Holdings in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in OSI Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSIS – Free Report) by 29.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,409 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,350 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned 0.10% of OSI Systems worth $2,643,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in shares of OSI Systems during the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of OSI Systems during the second quarter worth approximately $82,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of OSI Systems by 15,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 607 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in OSI Systems during the 1st quarter valued at $139,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OSIS opened at $164.91 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.53, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $146.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.93. OSI Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.07 and a twelve month high of $168.68.

OSI Systems ( NASDAQ:OSIS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The technology company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $344.01 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $318.66 million. OSI Systems had a return on equity of 18.17% and a net margin of 8.31%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that OSI Systems, Inc. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of OSI Systems from $170.00 to $172.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on OSI Systems from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on OSI Systems from $172.00 to $178.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on OSI Systems in a research report on Monday, September 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OSI Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $173.00.

In related news, Director Gerald M. Chizever sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.16, for a total value of $296,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 7,701 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,140,980.16. This represents a 20.62 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Deepak Chopra sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.92, for a total value of $2,898,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 459,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $66,523,062.36. This represents a 4.18 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 41,107 shares of company stock worth $6,071,809. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

OSI Systems, Inc designs and manufactures electronic systems and components. It operates in three segments: Security, Healthcare, and Optoelectronics and Manufacturing. The Security segment offers baggage and parcel inspection, cargo and vehicle inspection, hold baggage and people screening, radiation monitoring, explosive and narcotics trace detection systems, and optical inspection systems under the Rapiscan name.

