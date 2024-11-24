Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille Sells 5,000 Shares

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$118.25, for a total transaction of C$591,250.00.

Jean Robitaille also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, September 24th, Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Up 1.0 %

Agnico Eagle Mines stock opened at C$117.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94. The firm has a market cap of C$59.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.70, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$113.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$103.05. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of C$60.17 and a twelve month high of C$123.86.

Agnico Eagle Mines Cuts Dividend

Agnico Eagle Mines ( TSE:AEM Get Free Report ) (NYSE:AEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported C$1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.35 by C$0.21. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%. The business had revenue of C$2.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.50 billion. On average, analysts forecast that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 5.4966052 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is presently 135.63%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AEM shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a research report on Monday, October 21st. National Bankshares increased their price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$143.00 to C$144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Agnico Eagle Mines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$116.00.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

