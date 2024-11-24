Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Insider Nathan Blecharczyk Sells 9,603 Shares

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) insider Nathan Blecharczyk sold 9,603 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.22, for a total value of $1,250,502.66. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 164,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $21,466,767. This represents a 5.50 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ:ABNB opened at $137.34 on Friday. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.38 and a twelve month high of $170.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.19, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $132.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $135.70.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.17 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $3.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.72 billion. Airbnb had a return on equity of 32.88% and a net margin of 16.96%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.39 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Airbnb, Inc. will post 4.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ABNB. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Airbnb by 6,085.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 4,241,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $537,872,000 after buying an additional 4,172,985 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Airbnb by 158.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,809,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $958,279,000 after acquiring an additional 3,558,178 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in shares of Airbnb by 19,052.8% during the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,693,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,784,000 after acquiring an additional 1,684,646 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Airbnb in the first quarter worth about $265,292,000. Finally, Meritage Group LP purchased a new position in Airbnb in the third quarter valued at about $160,985,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on ABNB shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Airbnb from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Airbnb in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $174.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Airbnb from $135.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Airbnb from $134.00 to $124.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Airbnb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $138.97.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company’s marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

