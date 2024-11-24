Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report) by 24.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,981 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,554 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Howmet Aerospace were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the second quarter worth about $26,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. LGT Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Howmet Aerospace by 278.7% during the 2nd quarter. LGT Financial Advisors LLC now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 262 shares during the period. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new stake in Howmet Aerospace during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 90.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE HWM opened at $118.44 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 2.24. The firm has a market cap of $48.12 billion, a PE ratio of 45.21, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.46. Howmet Aerospace Inc. has a one year low of $51.47 and a one year high of $119.28. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $104.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.52.

Howmet Aerospace Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 25th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.27%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.21%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $105.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Barclays upped their price target on Howmet Aerospace from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $113.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Howmet Aerospace from $103.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Howmet Aerospace

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

(Free Report)

Howmet Aerospace Inc provides advanced engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries in the United States, Japan, France, Germany, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Canada, Poland, China, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.