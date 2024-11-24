Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 13.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 2,115 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 244 shares during the period. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $615,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TSCO. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Tractor Supply by 29.4% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 286 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. KKM Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the third quarter valued at $206,000. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its stake in Tractor Supply by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 132,932 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $38,674,000 after acquiring an additional 5,510 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply during the 3rd quarter worth about $558,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Tractor Supply in the 3rd quarter valued at about $431,000. 98.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tractor Supply alerts:

Tractor Supply Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TSCO opened at $281.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $284.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $275.51. Tractor Supply has a twelve month low of $197.00 and a twelve month high of $307.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a market capitalization of $30.10 billion, a PE ratio of 27.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 0.82.

Tractor Supply Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Monday, November 25th will be given a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.56%. Tractor Supply’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.80%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on TSCO. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tractor Supply from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $272.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Melius Research began coverage on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target for the company. DA Davidson upped their price objective on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Tractor Supply from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tractor Supply currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $282.82.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on TSCO

Insider Buying and Selling at Tractor Supply

In other Tractor Supply news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. The trade was a 70.85 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Tractor Supply Profile

(Free Report)

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Tractor Supply Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tractor Supply and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.