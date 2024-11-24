Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.33. 232,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 231,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.

Alpha Teknova Trading Up 0.7 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $390.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Get Alpha Teknova alerts:

Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Alpha Teknova

Alpha Teknova Company Profile

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Redmile Group LLC increased its position in shares of Alpha Teknova by 6.5% in the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 171,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,000 after acquiring an additional 10,448 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System acquired a new stake in Alpha Teknova during the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 24.4% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 188,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 36,914 shares in the last quarter. FourWorld Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Teknova in the first quarter worth $135,000. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Alpha Teknova by 249.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 76,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 54,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.81% of the company’s stock.

(Get Free Report)

Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Alpha Teknova Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alpha Teknova and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.