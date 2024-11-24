Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO) Shares Up 0.7% – Still a Buy?

Alpha Teknova, Inc. (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report)’s stock price shot up 0.7% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.93 and last traded at $7.33. 232,229 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 0% from the average session volume of 231,766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.28.
Alpha Teknova Trading Up 0.7 %
The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.86. The stock has a market cap of $390.75 million, a P/E ratio of -9.91 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 4.73, a quick ratio of 3.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.
Alpha Teknova (NASDAQ:TKNO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.04). Alpha Teknova had a negative return on equity of 35.30% and a negative net margin of 87.17%. The company had revenue of $9.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.34) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alpha Teknova, Inc. will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current year.
Alpha Teknova Company Profile
Alpha Teknova, Inc produces critical reagents for the research, discovery, development, and commercialization of novel therapies, vaccines, and molecular diagnostics in the United States and internationally. The company offers pre-poured media plates for cell growth and cloning; liquid cell culture media and supplements for cellular expansion; and molecular biology reagents for sample manipulation, resuspension, and purification.
