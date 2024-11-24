Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH) Shares Bought by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Free Report) by 26.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 58,284 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,345 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $3,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in APH. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Amphenol by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 31,286 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,609,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Amphenol by 2.9% during the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,330 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC raised its position in Amphenol by 13.9% during the third quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 1,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Amphenol by 100.0% in the second quarter. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC now owns 376 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Amphenol by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.01% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of Amphenol from $76.00 to $82.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on shares of Amphenol from $71.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on Amphenol from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on Amphenol from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amphenol currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.63.

Insider Transactions at Amphenol

In other news, insider Peter Straub sold 132,000 shares of Amphenol stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total transaction of $9,783,840.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP David M. Silverman sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.84, for a total value of $12,391,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $963,760. The trade was a 92.78 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,842,672 shares of company stock worth $128,858,080 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of APH opened at $74.29 on Friday. Amphenol Co. has a one year low of $44.81 and a one year high of $74.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $89.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.70, a PEG ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $67.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.99.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The electronics maker reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.05. Amphenol had a net margin of 15.40% and a return on equity of 24.68%. The firm had revenue of $4.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.39 earnings per share. Amphenol’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Amphenol Co. will post 1.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amphenol Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 17th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Amphenol’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.93%.

Amphenol Company Profile

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

