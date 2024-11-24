Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,942 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 3.5% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $766,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $217,000.

ASND opened at $129.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.13 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.66.

Ascendis Pharma A/S ( NASDAQ:ASND Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The biotechnology company reported ($2.05) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $38.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $94.74 million. Equities analysts forecast that Ascendis Pharma A/S will post -7.45 earnings per share for the current year.

ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.

