Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Shares Purchased by Westfield Capital Management Co. LP

Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 5,133,766 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 170,942 shares during the period. Ascendis Pharma A/S makes up 3.5% of Westfield Capital Management Co. LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP owned 0.08% of Ascendis Pharma A/S worth $766,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ASND. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 13.2% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 686 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 61.0% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 876 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Searle & CO. bought a new position in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its holdings in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S by 10.3% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,533 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $209,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pursue Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in the third quarter worth $217,000.
Ascendis Pharma A/S Trading Up 5.8 %
ASND opened at $129.81 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $133.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.20. Ascendis Pharma A/S has a 1-year low of $90.13 and a 1-year high of $161.00. The stock has a market cap of $7.87 billion, a PE ratio of -16.07 and a beta of 0.66.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
ASND has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $181.00 target price on shares of Ascendis Pharma A/S in a report on Friday, November 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Ascendis Pharma A/S from $191.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.77.
View Our Latest Analysis on Ascendis Pharma A/S
Ascendis Pharma A/S Profile
Ascendis Pharma A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for unmet medical needs. It offers SKYTROFA for treating patients with growth hormone deficiency (GHD). The company is also developing a pipeline of three independent endocrinology rare disease product candidates in clinical development, as well as focuses on advancing oncology therapeutic candidates.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Ascendis Pharma A/S
- What is a Stock Market Index and How Do You Use Them?
- Disney’s Magic Strategy: Reinventing the House of Mouse
- What Are the FAANG Stocks and Are They Good Investments?
- Volatility in Semis? 3 Stable Alternatives to NVIDIA and SMCI
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ASND? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ascendis Pharma A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.