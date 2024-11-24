Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Buys 1,537 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWY – Free Report) by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 48,744 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.10% of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF worth $10,726,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWY. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $603,000. Slagle Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $200,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,374,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,512,000. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $242,000.

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF stock opened at $228.53 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.86 and a beta of 1.24. iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $166.14 and a 52-week high of $233.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $222.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $214.13.

About iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF

iShares Russell Top 200 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Growth Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index is a style factor weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

