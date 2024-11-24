Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Sells 110 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWS – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,434 shares of the company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWS. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,441,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 16.4% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Earnest Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 73.1% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 80,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,076,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.7% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 30,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,867,000 after buying an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of IWS stock opened at $138.63 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $106.71 and a 12 month high of $138.89. The stock has a market cap of $14.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.15 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.07.

About iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Value Index (the Value Index). The Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market.

