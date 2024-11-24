Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. Trims Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report) by 3.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,035 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 155 shares during the quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $2,868,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 62,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,172,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,237,772,000 after buying an additional 2,169,344 shares during the last quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 6,346.6% during the 2nd quarter. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,113,449 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,136,513,000 after buying an additional 2,080,665 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,063,964 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $606,098,000 after buying an additional 11,719 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 768,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $437,979,000 after purchasing an additional 5,825 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 504,716 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,741,000 after purchasing an additional 17,125 shares during the period.

Get SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust alerts:

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $610.71 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.09. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 12 month low of $463.89 and a 12 month high of $611.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $577.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $556.29.

About SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.