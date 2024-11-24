Banco Santander S.A. Purchases Shares of 3,168 Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new position in Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,339 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $698,000 after buying an additional 1,047 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 4.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 277,287 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $23,223,000 after purchasing an additional 12,200 shares during the last quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG bought a new position in shares of Fidelity National Information Services during the third quarter valued at about $7,876,000. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 12.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,809 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Caprock Group LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Information Services by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 26,569 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 14,218 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.23% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Fidelity National Information Services

In related news, Director Jeffrey A. Goldstein purchased 626 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $88.25 per share, with a total value of $55,244.50. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 10,397 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $917,535.25. This represents a 6.41 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lenore D. Williams sold 11,305 shares of Fidelity National Information Services stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.97, for a total transaction of $994,500.85. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 32,199 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,832,546.03. This represents a 25.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Fidelity National Information Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $86.08 on Friday. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.65 and a 12 month high of $91.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $46.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.29, a P/E/G ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a 50 day moving average of $86.96 and a 200 day moving average of $80.65.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a net margin of 14.37% and a return on equity of 15.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.94 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 9th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is 57.37%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $88.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Fidelity National Information Services from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Barclays upped their price objective on Fidelity National Information Services from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $91.50.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology solutions for financial institutions, businesses, and developers worldwide. It operates through Banking Solutions, Capital Market Solutions, and Corporate and Other segments. The company provides core processing and ancillary applications; mobile and online banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance; card and retail payment; electronic funds transfer and network; wealth and retirement; and item processing and output solutions.

