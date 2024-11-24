BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. Sells 17,310 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. reduced its holdings in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 253,704 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,310 shares during the quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A.’s holdings in Yum China were worth $11,421,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Yum China by 43.9% during the 3rd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 846 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Yum China by 4.4% in the first quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Yum China by 1.2% in the second quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 25,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $791,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Yum China by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Yum China by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 3,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

YUMC has been the subject of several research reports. Macquarie raised Yum China from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.40 in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. StockNews.com raised Yum China from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Yum China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $35.50 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, Citigroup raised shares of Yum China to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.68.

Yum China Stock Down 0.0 %

YUMC opened at $47.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.36. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $52.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.03 billion. Yum China had a return on equity of 13.39% and a net margin of 7.97%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Yum China’s payout ratio is presently 28.32%.

About Yum China

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

