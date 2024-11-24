Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) Holdings Raised by Daiwa Securities Group Inc.

Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,752 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc.’s holdings in Booking were worth $28,440,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BKNG. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Grove Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Booking by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares in the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, West Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. 92.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on BKNG. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Booking from $4,205.00 to $5,155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. JMP Securities increased their target price on Booking from $5,000.00 to $5,400.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on Booking from $4,448.00 to $4,850.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Booking from $3,900.00 to $5,250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Booking from $4,200.00 to $4,300.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $4,785.00.

Booking Stock Down 0.6 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $5,177.15 on Friday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $3,079.50 and a 1-year high of $5,216.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $171.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $4,482.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4,041.24.

Booking Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $8.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 6th. This represents a $35.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Booking’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.75%.

Insider Activity at Booking

In related news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total value of $388,761.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $14,722,379.07. This trade represents a 2.57 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

