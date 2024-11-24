Borer Denton & Associates Inc. Invests $223,000 in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Borer Denton & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $223,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $547.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $416.57 and a 52-week high of $551.73. The firm has a market cap of $495.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $532.72 and its 200-day moving average is $511.14.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

