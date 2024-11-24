Brad L. Tade Sells 15,000 Shares of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA) Stock

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) CFO Brad L. Tade sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.15, for a total transaction of $317,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 199,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,218,007.95. This trade represents a 7.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

ADMA Biologics Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ ADMA opened at $21.18 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.09, a quick ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ADMA Biologics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.60 and a 12-month high of $23.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $18.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.64 and a beta of 0.64.

ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ:ADMA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $119.84 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.25 million. ADMA Biologics had a return on equity of 53.20% and a net margin of 17.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that ADMA Biologics, Inc. will post 0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ADMA. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of ADMA Biologics by 61.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,004,993 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $259,970,000 after acquiring an additional 4,945,063 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new position in ADMA Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $17,886,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its position in ADMA Biologics by 26.8% in the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 6,824,517 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $76,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,442,799 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in ADMA Biologics by 785.7% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,194,221 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $23,872,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ADMA Biologics during the first quarter valued at approximately $5,400,000. 75.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Raymond James upped their price target on ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. HC Wainwright upped their target price on shares of ADMA Biologics from $18.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on shares of ADMA Biologics in a report on Friday, September 20th.

ADMA Biologics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing, manufacturing, and marketing specialty plasma-derived biologics for the treatment of immune deficiencies and infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers BIVIGAM, an intravenous immune globulin (IVIG) product indicated for the treatment of primary humoral immunodeficiency (PI); ASCENIV, an IVIG product for the treatment of PI; and Nabi-HB for the treatment of acute exposure to blood containing Hepatitis B surface antigen and other listed exposures to Hepatitis B.

