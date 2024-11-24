Brokerages Set AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB) PT at $54.64

AnaptysBio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $54.64.

ANAB has been the topic of several research reports. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $20.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $23.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $42.00 price target on shares of AnaptysBio in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of AnaptysBio from $75.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th.

In related news, insider Paul F. Lizzul sold 1,500 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $58,005.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,398 shares in the company, valued at $595,440.66. The trade was a 8.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Eric J. Loumeau sold 8,720 shares of AnaptysBio stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.82, for a total value of $347,230.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $279,536.40. The trade was a 55.40 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 22,440 shares of company stock worth $892,936. 33.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at about $265,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AnaptysBio in the 1st quarter valued at $420,000. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of AnaptysBio during the 1st quarter worth about $1,490,000. Finally, StemPoint Capital LP raised its holdings in AnaptysBio by 499.0% in the 1st quarter. StemPoint Capital LP now owns 269,548 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $6,070,000 after buying an additional 224,548 shares during the period.

NASDAQ:ANAB opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.69. AnaptysBio has a 52 week low of $13.36 and a 52 week high of $41.31. The stock has a market cap of $677.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.66 and a beta of -0.24.

AnaptysBio (NASDAQ:ANAB – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.72) by $0.58. AnaptysBio had a negative net margin of 289.75% and a negative return on equity of 287.94%. The company had revenue of $30.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.92 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AnaptysBio will post -6.02 earnings per share for the current year.

AnaptysBio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses in delivering immunology therapeutics. Its products include Rosnilimab, an IgG1 antibody that targets PD-1+ T cells, resulting in their agonism or depletion, broadly impacting pathogenic drivers of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; and ANB032, a non-depleting antibody that binds to the BTLA checkpoint receptor and inhibits activated T cell proliferation; ANB033, a novel anti-CD122 antagonist antibody that targets the shared common beta subunit of the receptors for IL-15 and IL-2; ANB101, a BDCA2 modulator antibody that specifically targets plasmacytoid dendritic cells (pDCs); and Imsidolimab, an antibody that inhibits the interleukin-36 receptor, which is in the Phase 3 development for the treatment of generalized pustular psoriasis.

