Brokerages Set MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK) Price Target at $22.90

Shares of MeridianLink, Inc. (NYSE:MLNK – Get Free Report) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $22.90.

MLNK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group raised MeridianLink from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $22.50 in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of MeridianLink from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of MeridianLink from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th.

In other news, major shareholder Timothy Nguyen sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.50, for a total value of $2,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,928,412 shares in the company, valued at $256,817,682. This trade represents a 0.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, major shareholder Thoma Bravo Ugp, Llc sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.05, for a total value of $126,300,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,582,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $622,709,267.40. This represents a 16.86 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 6,750,000 shares of company stock worth $142,332,500 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in MeridianLink by 342.1% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $872,000 after purchasing an additional 32,808 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of MeridianLink by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 603,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,415,000 after buying an additional 65,834 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of MeridianLink by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 667,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,724,000 after buying an additional 114,578 shares in the last quarter. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in MeridianLink during the 3rd quarter worth $8,598,000. Finally, Maven Securities LTD bought a new position in MeridianLink during the third quarter worth about $5,377,000. 82.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE MLNK opened at $22.90 on Friday. MeridianLink has a 1-year low of $16.49 and a 1-year high of $25.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.18 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $22.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11.

MeridianLink, Inc, a software and services company, provides software solutions for banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers, and consumer reporting agencies in the United States. The company offers MeridianLink One, a multi-product platform that can be tailored to meet the needs of customers as they digitally transform their organizations and adapt to changing business and consumer demands; MeridianLink Portal, a Point of Sale system that allows financial institutions to expand existing lending and deposit account; MeridianLink Opening, a cloud-based online account opening and deposit software solution; MeridianLink Consumer, a full loan solution suite to banks and credit unions; and MeridianLink DecisionLender, a loan origination software (LOS) for finance companies.

