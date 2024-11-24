Bruce Andrew Hausmann Sells 30,000 Shares of Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE) Stock

Interface, Inc. (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) CFO Bruce Andrew Hausmann sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $765,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,475 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,296,112.50. This trade represents a 15.12 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Interface Stock Performance

NASDAQ TILE opened at $25.46 on Friday. Interface, Inc. has a 12-month low of $9.87 and a 12-month high of $26.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.64 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.80, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.97.

Get Interface alerts:

Interface (NASDAQ:TILE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The textile maker reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.14. Interface had a return on equity of 19.91% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $336.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Interface, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Interface Announces Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.16%. Interface’s dividend payout ratio is currently 2.80%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Interface in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Quarry LP lifted its stake in Interface by 499.5% in the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,476 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,063 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in Interface by 33.7% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,399 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV boosted its holdings in Interface by 70.7% in the third quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,472 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 1,438 shares in the last quarter. Finally, nVerses Capital LLC purchased a new position in Interface during the 3rd quarter valued at $70,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TILE. Barrington Research raised their price objective on shares of Interface from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Interface from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Interface

Interface Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Interface, Inc designs, produces, and sells modular carpet products primarily worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Americas (AMS), and Europe, Africa, Asia and Australia (EAAA). The company offers modular carpets under the Interface and FLOR brand names; luxury vinyl tiles; carpet tiles under the CQuestGB name for use in commercial interiors, include offices, healthcare facilities, airports, educational and other institutions, hospitality spaces, and retail facilities, as well as residential interiors; and modular resilient flooring products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Interface Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Interface and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.