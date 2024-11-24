Buckle Reports Third Quarter Net Income****

**

Kearney, NE – The Buckle, Inc. (NYSE: BKE) shared financial results for the fiscal quarter ending November 2, 2024, showcasing a net income of $44.2 million or $0.89 per share ($0.88 per share diluted). Although net sales for the 13-week fiscal period saw a 3.2 percent decline to $293.6 million compared to the prior year, online sales increased by 1.1 percent to $46.6 million.

For the 39-week fiscal period ended November 2, 2024, net sales declined 4.6 percent to $838.5 million, with comparable store net sales down 5.4 percent. Online sales for this period dropped by 9.2 percent to $128.0 million. The 53rd week in fiscal 2023 also impacted the comparison of the periods mentioned.

In the third quarter of fiscal 2024, Buckle’s net income was at $44.2 million, or $0.89 per share ($0.88 per share diluted), in comparison to $51.8 million or $1.05 per share ($1.04 per share diluted) in the third quarter of fiscal 2023. Similarly, for the 39-week period, net income was $118.3 million, or $2.37 per share ($2.35 per share diluted), down from $140.3 million or $2.83 per share ($2.81 per share diluted) for the 39-week period in the previous fiscal year.

A live audio webcast to discuss the quarterly results will be conducted at 10:00 a.m. EST today. Those interested can register for the event via the provided link. Additionally, a replay of the webcast will be available on Buckle’s investor relations website within twenty-four hours after the live session.

Buckle, renowned for delivering exceptional service and style, operates 445 retail stores across 42 states, offering a curated mix of high-quality apparel, accessories, and footwear. The company, headquartered in Kearney, Nebraska, is recognized as a denim destination, providing a wide array of fits, styles, and finishes from top denim brands, including the in-house brand BKE.

A forward-looking statement underlines that the Company’s future performance and financial outcomes may differ due to various factors outlined in its filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Updates or revisions to forward-looking statements are not guaranteed even in the presence of new information suggesting that projected results may not be realized as mentioned earlier.

For more information, visit The Buckle, Inc.’s official website at www.buckle.com.

The Buckle, Inc. shared its consolidated statements of income and balance sheets. Details can be found in the company’s SEC filings or respective financial documents.

About Buckle

The Buckle, Inc operates as a retailer of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories for young men and women in the United States. It markets a selection of brand name casual apparel, including denims, other casual bottoms, tops, sportswear, outerwear, accessories, and footwear, as well as private label merchandise primarily comprising BKE, Buckle Black, Salvage, Red by BKE, Daytrip, Gimmicks, Gilded Intent, FITZ + EDDI, Willow & Root, Outpost Makers, Departwest, Sterling & Stitch, Reclaim, BKE Vintage, Nova Industries, J.B.

