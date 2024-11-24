Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Acquires 6,764 Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:IDEV – Free Report) by 154.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,764 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $116,000. Kirtland Hills Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $823,000. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Nixon Peabody Trust Co. now owns 1,150,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,512,000 after purchasing an additional 29,281 shares during the period. Missouri Trust & Investment Co raised its stake in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 12.0% in the third quarter. Missouri Trust & Investment Co now owns 172,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,247,000 after purchasing an additional 18,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lynx Investment Advisory lifted its position in iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Lynx Investment Advisory now owns 3,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 1,187 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF stock opened at $66.58 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $68.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $67.74. iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $60.73 and a 12-month high of $71.54. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.79 and a beta of 0.84.

The iShares Core MSCI International Developed Markets ETF (IDEV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid, and small-cap stocks from developed countries, excluding the US. IDEV was launched on Mar 21, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

