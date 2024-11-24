Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (NASDAQ:IUSV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 21,213 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the quarter. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF were worth $2,026,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 891.2% in the third quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Clarity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 133.0% in the second quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF by 1,550.0% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 528 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Stock Performance

IUSV stock opened at $98.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.96 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF has a 1 year low of $79.23 and a 1 year high of $99.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.22.

iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 25th were given a $0.5824 dividend. This is an increase from iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF’s previous dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 25th.

The iShares Core S&P U.S. Value ETF (IUSV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 900 Value index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap value stocks in the US. The index selects from stocks ranked 1-3000 by market-cap based on 3 value factors. IUSV was launched on Jul 24, 2000 and is managed by BlackRock.

