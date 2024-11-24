Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (NYSEARCA:HELO – Free Report) by 57.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,247 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,405 shares during the period. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. owned 0.19% of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF worth $1,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the third quarter worth about $325,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 104.7% during the 3rd quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 27,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,672,000 after buying an additional 13,983 shares in the last quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF in the third quarter worth $223,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF during the second quarter worth $2,313,000.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA HELO opened at $62.66 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $678.61 million, a P/E ratio of 24.88 and a beta of 0.56. JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF has a 52-week low of $52.00 and a 52-week high of $62.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $61.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.52.

JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF JPMorgan Hedged Equity Laddered Overlay ETF (HELO) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund actively manages a large-cap US equity portfolio with a laddered options overlay that seeks to provide downside protection, while foregoing some upside potential.

