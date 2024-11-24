Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. Has $4.94 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI)

Cahill Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JEPI – Free Report) by 10.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 83,014 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,528 shares during the period. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF comprises approximately 0.7% of Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Cahill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $4,940,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in JEPI. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,421,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,258,000 after buying an additional 439,155 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 132.0% in the second quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 110,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,278,000 after acquiring an additional 63,018 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 39.5% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 15,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $906,000 after acquiring an additional 4,524 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $978,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Summit Wealth Partners LLC now owns 76,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,360,000 after purchasing an additional 957 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:JEPI opened at $60.16 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40 and a beta of 0.53. JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF has a twelve month low of $54.27 and a twelve month high of $60.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.82.

JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that invests in large-cap US stocks and equity-linked notes (ELNs). It seeks to provide similar returns as the S&P 500 Index with lower volatility and monthly income.

