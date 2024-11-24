Camden National Bank Grows Holdings in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Free Report) by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,726 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Camden National Bank’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DELL. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accordant Advisory Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 38.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on DELL shares. Susquehanna started coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $166.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on Dell Technologies from $155.00 to $128.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Mizuho assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $135.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Dell Technologies from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Dell Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $146.50.

Shares of Dell Technologies stock opened at $144.21 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $125.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $126.86. The company has a market cap of $101.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.89. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.51 and a 1 year high of $179.70.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The technology company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.40. Dell Technologies had a negative return on equity of 178.09% and a net margin of 4.32%. The company had revenue of $25.03 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.14 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, October 22nd. Dell Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.72%.

In related news, insider William F. Scannell sold 42,595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.29, for a total value of $4,995,967.55. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 73,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,593,017.27. This trade represents a 36.76 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael S. Dell sold 10,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.40, for a total value of $1,224,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,912,241 shares in the company, valued at $2,070,058,298.40. The trade was a 37.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,954,112 shares of company stock valued at $2,113,449,139 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 46.70% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports various comprehensive and integrated solutions, products, and services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG) and Client Solutions Group (CSG).

