Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Hold Rating

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Wednesday morning.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of Camtek from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Northland Capmk upgraded shares of Camtek from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Northland Securities upped their price objective on shares of Camtek from $99.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on shares of Camtek in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $110.57.

Get Camtek alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Camtek

Camtek Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CAMT opened at $74.94 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $78.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $95.24. Camtek has a 1 year low of $59.33 and a 1 year high of $140.50. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a PE ratio of 34.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 4.36 and a current ratio of 5.28.

Camtek (NASDAQ:CAMT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Camtek had a net margin of 26.53% and a return on equity of 24.21%. The firm had revenue of $112.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Camtek will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camtek

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Camtek by 78.8% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Camtek by 23,300.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 468 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Camtek by 524.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,474 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 1,238 shares during the last quarter. Gateway Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $220,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in Camtek during the second quarter worth about $237,000. 41.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Camtek Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Camtek Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells inspection and metrology equipment for semiconductor industry. The company provides Eagle-i, a system that delivers 2D inspection and metrology capabilities; Eagle-AP, which addresses the advanced packaging market using software and hardware technologies that deliver superior 2D and 3D inspection and metrology capabilities on the same platform; and Golden Eagle, a panel inspection and metrology system to address the challenges fanout wafer level packaging applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Camtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Camtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.