Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,100 Shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP)

Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd lowered its position in shares of Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 213,878 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Credicorp accounts for about 26.5% of Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Cape Ann Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Credicorp were worth $38,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. M&G Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Credicorp by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 33,329 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,383 shares in the last quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management raised its holdings in Credicorp by 95.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 6,977 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,263,000 after buying an additional 3,406 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Credicorp by 1.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 753,205 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $127,616,000 after buying an additional 10,527 shares in the last quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Credicorp in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,737,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Credicorp by 16.4% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 121,292 shares of the bank’s stock worth $20,550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on BAP. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Credicorp from $200.00 to $219.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Credicorp from $143.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th.

Credicorp Stock Down 0.7 %

NYSE BAP opened at $197.32 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $184.99 and its 200-day moving average is $173.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Credicorp Ltd. has a 12-month low of $122.72 and a 12-month high of $200.00.

Credicorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 23rd were paid a $2.9084 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 23rd. This represents a yield of 3.8%. Credicorp’s payout ratio is currently 53.30%.

About Credicorp

Credicorp Ltd. provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. It operates through Universal Banking, Insurance and Pensions, Microfinance, and Investment Banking and Equity Management segments. The Universal Banking segment grants various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities; and various deposits and current accounts.

