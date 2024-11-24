Capital Investment Counsel LLC Boosts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,801 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $5,529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Pictet & Cie Asia Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $800,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 2.5% in the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 29,964 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $34,507,000 after buying an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 20.8% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 18,580 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,396,000 after acquiring an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,638 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,458,000 after acquiring an additional 6,954 shares during the period. Finally, Marshfield Associates grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter. Marshfield Associates now owns 302,886 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $319,866,000 after acquiring an additional 1,718 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently issued reports on ORLY. BNP Paribas upgraded O’Reilly Automotive to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Bank of America increased their target price on O’Reilly Automotive from $1,204.00 to $1,290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,215.00 to $1,230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $1,115.00 to $1,286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $1,200.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $1,242.13.

Insider Transactions at O’Reilly Automotive

In related news, SVP Christopher Andrew Mancini sold 1,557 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,125.00, for a total value of $1,751,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

O’Reilly Automotive Price Performance

Shares of ORLY opened at $1,227.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $70.86 billion, a PE ratio of 30.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.92. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 12 month low of $914.50 and a 12 month high of $1,255.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,179.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,101.68.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $11.41 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $11.53 by ($0.12). O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.52% and a negative return on equity of 155.25%. The firm had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.72 earnings per share. O’Reilly Automotive’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 40.85 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive Company Profile

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer and supplier of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

