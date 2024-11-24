Capital Investment Counsel LLC Has $3.58 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 252.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,949 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,279 shares during the period. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $3,584,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 50.6% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 792 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 266 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the first quarter worth about $833,000. Ascent Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 2.2% in the first quarter. Ascent Group LLC now owns 5,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 76,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,042,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Waverly Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 163.0% during the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 27,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,786,000 after purchasing an additional 16,998 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Price Performance

OEF stock opened at $286.88 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $279.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $268.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 1 year low of $213.40 and a 1 year high of $290.50.

About iShares S&P 100 ETF

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

