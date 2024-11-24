Capital Investment Counsel LLC Purchases 3,971 Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Capital Investment Counsel LLC boosted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 113,870 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,971 shares during the quarter. Capital Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $7,139,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 45,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,877,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the period. Towercrest Capital Management raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Towercrest Capital Management now owns 94,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,907,000 after buying an additional 636 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 37.9% during the third quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 139,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,715,000 after buying an additional 38,198 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 46.2% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 76,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,803,000 after buying an additional 24,209 shares during the period. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 10.6% in the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 73,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,601,000 after acquiring an additional 7,016 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF stock opened at $64.26 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 0.71. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $51.03 and a 52 week high of $64.52.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Profile

The iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (DGRO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar US Dividend Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US stocks that are selected by dividends, dividend growth and payout ratio, then weighted by dividend dollars. DGRO was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

