Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF) to Issue Dividend of $0.04

Cardinal Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:CRLFF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Friday, November 22nd,investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share on Monday, December 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.78%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 29th.
Cardinal Energy Stock Performance
Shares of Cardinal Energy stock opened at $4.82 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.88. Cardinal Energy has a 1 year low of $4.24 and a 1 year high of $5.39.
Cardinal Energy Company Profile
