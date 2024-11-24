Centaurus Financial Inc. Decreases Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG)

Centaurus Financial Inc. decreased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYG – Free Report) by 3.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,088 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,439 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF makes up approximately 0.8% of Centaurus Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $12,697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 20.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 1,006 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 34.0% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,634 shares during the last quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 100.5% in the 1st quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 337,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,703,000 after purchasing an additional 169,288 shares during the period. Dynasty Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $262,606,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF by 138.1% in the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 134,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 78,111 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $86.30 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $62.33 and a 52-week high of $87.94. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $80.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.22 and a beta of 1.14.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Growth ETF

SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Growth ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index tracks the performance of exchange traded the equity securities. The SPDR S&P 500 Growth ETF matches the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Growth Index (the Index).

