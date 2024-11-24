Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD)

Centaurus Financial Inc. trimmed its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,804 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $4,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 63.0% during the first quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 91,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,833,000 after purchasing an additional 35,215 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF in the first quarter valued at $37,365,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 6,024.2% during the 1st quarter. Creekmur Asset Management LLC now owns 67,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,956,000 after purchasing an additional 66,688 shares during the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $62,272,000. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 29.2% during the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 95,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,152,000 after purchasing an additional 21,548 shares during the last quarter.

Get First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF alerts:

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Price Performance

FIXD stock opened at $43.29 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.02. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a 1-year low of $41.90 and a 1-year high of $46.80.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Cuts Dividend

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be paid a $0.145 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 21st. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.02%.

(Free Report)

The First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (FIXD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg Global Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed, broad-based, and broad-maturity bond fund that aims for a weighted average duration within 1 year of the Bloomberg US Aggregate Index.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.