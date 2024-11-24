Centaurus Financial Inc. Has $6.92 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centaurus Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,109 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 758 shares during the quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $6,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 57,975.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 7,915,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,176,904,000 after acquiring an additional 7,902,121 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 32,889.4% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 7,252,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,627,139,000 after purchasing an additional 7,230,409 shares in the last quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 25,687.6% in the third quarter. Accredited Investors Inc. now owns 1,300,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $686,082,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,169 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 352.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,210,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,803,000 after purchasing an additional 942,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 23.0% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,114,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,569,000 after buying an additional 395,436 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Price Performance

VOO opened at $547.47 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $416.57 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $532.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $511.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $495.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

