Centaurus Financial Inc. Purchases 2,433 Shares of The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SHYF – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 433,056 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,433 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned about 1.26% of The Shyft Group worth $5,435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 8.8% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 53,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 4,308 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,792,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,257,000 after buying an additional 17,113 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 4.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,000 after buying an additional 1,231 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its position in The Shyft Group by 40.8% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 437,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,436,000 after buying an additional 126,832 shares during the period. Finally, Bluefin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in The Shyft Group during the first quarter valued at $204,000. Institutional investors own 85.84% of the company’s stock.

SHYF opened at $13.78 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $12.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $475.27 million, a PE ratio of -114.83 and a beta of 1.63. The Shyft Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.81 and a 1 year high of $17.56.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 15th. The Shyft Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently -166.67%.

Separately, DA Davidson raised The Shyft Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Monday, July 29th.

The Shyft Group, Inc engages in the manufacture and assembly of specialty vehicles for the commercial and recreational vehicle industries in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Fleet Vehicles and Services, and Specialty Vehicles. The Fleet Vehicles and Services segment offers commercial vehicles used in the e-commerce/last mile/parcel delivery, beverage and grocery delivery, laundry and linen, mobile retail, and trades and construction industries.

