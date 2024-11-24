Centaurus Financial Inc. Raises Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Centaurus Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 119.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,141 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 15,848 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $3,022,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Senvest Management LLC bought a new position in Micron Technology in the third quarter worth about $58,046,000. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 885.5% during the 3rd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,222 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 12.2% during the third quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 52,832 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,477,000 after acquiring an additional 5,740 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC lifted its position in Micron Technology by 349.4% during the third quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 11,092 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,150,000 after acquiring an additional 8,624 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Micron Technology by 58.6% in the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 94,515 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $9,802,000 after acquiring an additional 34,938 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.84% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MU opened at $102.64 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 2.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $72.93 and a 52 week high of $157.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $102.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $113.80 billion, a PE ratio of 150.94 and a beta of 1.18.

Micron Technology ( NASDAQ:MU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 25th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $7.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.65 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 1.58% and a net margin of 3.10%. Micron Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 93.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.21) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 7th were given a dividend of $0.115 per share. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, October 7th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.65%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Micron Technology from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. China Renaissance assumed coverage on Micron Technology in a report on Monday, October 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $148.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $190.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.04.

In other news, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 4,890 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $552,570.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 135,830 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,348,790. The trade was a 3.47 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

