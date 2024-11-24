Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its position in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,352 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc.’s holdings in Tyler Technologies were worth $9,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Tyler Technologies by 153.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 71 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 143.8% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,794 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 1,058 shares in the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 17,040 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,237,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 9.3% during the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,053 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Tyler Technologies by 18.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 424,982 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $180,622,000 after purchasing an additional 65,814 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.30% of the company’s stock.

Tyler Technologies Trading Up 2.0 %

TYL opened at $609.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $397.80 and a fifty-two week high of $631.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.07 billion, a PE ratio of 111.15, a P/E/G ratio of 5.41 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day moving average is $595.22 and its 200 day moving average is $551.16.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tyler Technologies ( NYSE:TYL Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The technology company reported $2.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $543.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $547.34 million. Tyler Technologies had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 9.79%. The company’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Tyler Technologies, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Tyler Technologies news, Director Glenn A. Carter sold 3,350 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $582.57, for a total value of $1,951,609.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,654 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,546,140.78. This trade represents a 55.80 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO H Lynn Moore, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $576.62, for a total transaction of $2,883,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,246,500. The trade was a 6.25 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock valued at $16,412,595. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on TYL. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $580.00 to $700.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $700.00 to $705.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Tyler Technologies from $625.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $685.00 target price (up previously from $600.00) on shares of Tyler Technologies in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $642.62.

About Tyler Technologies

Tyler Technologies, Inc provides integrated information management solutions and services for the public sector. It operates in two segments, Enterprise Software and Platform Technologies. The company offers platform and transformative technology solutions, including cybersecurity for government agencies; data and insights solutions; digital solutions that helps workers and policymakers to share, communicate, and leverage data; payments solutions, such as billing, presentment, merchant onboarding, collections, reconciliation, and disbursements; platform technologies, an application development platform that enables government workers to build solutions and applications; and outdoor recreation solutions, including campsite reservations, activity registrations, licensing sales and renewals, and real-time data for conservation and park management.

