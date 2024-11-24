Centaurus Financial Inc. Sells 4,294 Shares of Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX)

Centaurus Financial Inc. lessened its holdings in Dynex Capital, Inc. (NYSE:DX – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,392 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 4,294 shares during the period. Centaurus Financial Inc. owned approximately 0.37% of Dynex Capital worth $3,756,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DX. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Dynex Capital by 3.1% in the second quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 32,458 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 972 shares in the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 8.6% in the first quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 16,754 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Dynex Capital by 305.9% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,661 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 15.1% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,259 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 2,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kraft Davis & Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Dynex Capital by 22.9% in the second quarter. Kraft Davis & Associates LLC now owns 17,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $218,000 after acquiring an additional 3,325 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.34% of the company’s stock.

Dynex Capital Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE:DX opened at $12.39 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.29. The firm has a market cap of $982.53 million, a P/E ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a current ratio of 1.20. Dynex Capital, Inc. has a 52-week low of $11.11 and a 52-week high of $13.13.

Dynex Capital Increases Dividend

Dynex Capital ( NYSE:DX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 21st. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $83.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 million. Dynex Capital had a negative return on equity of 4.80% and a net margin of 28.83%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.28) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Dynex Capital, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. This is a positive change from Dynex Capital’s previous monthly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 22nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.53%. Dynex Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.81%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DX has been the topic of several recent research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Dynex Capital in a report on Wednesday, August 28th. StockNews.com lowered Dynex Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Dynex Capital has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.35.

Dynex Capital Profile

Dynex Capital, Inc, a mortgage real estate investment trust, invests in mortgage-backed securities (MBS) on a leveraged basis in the United States. It invests in agency and non-agency MBS consisting of residential MBS, commercial MBS (CMBS), and CMBS interest-only securities. Agency MBS have a guaranty of principal payment by an agency of the U.S.

