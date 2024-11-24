Cerity Partners LLC Boosts Position in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

Cerity Partners LLC increased its stake in Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Free Report) by 27.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 259,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 56,393 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $41,663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ICE. Manning & Napier Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $124,508,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 589.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 804,507 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,559,000 after purchasing an additional 687,817 shares during the period. James Hambro & Partners purchased a new position in Intercontinental Exchange during the 2nd quarter valued at about $93,340,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 426.3% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 721,474 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,898,000 after purchasing an additional 584,400 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its position in Intercontinental Exchange by 142.2% during the 2nd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 835,654 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $114,393,000 after purchasing an additional 490,671 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

ICE stock opened at $159.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $160.64 and a 200 day moving average of $151.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.46 billion, a PE ratio of 37.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 52 week low of $111.82 and a 52 week high of $167.99.

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55. The company had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.35 billion. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 21.31% and a return on equity of 12.75%. Intercontinental Exchange’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.46 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ICE. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $168.00 price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $182.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $160.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $174.13.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, COO Stuart Glen Williams sold 468 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $162.81, for a total transaction of $76,195.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 13,530 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,202,819.30. The trade was a 3.34 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Andrew J. Surdykowski sold 2,048 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.57, for a total transaction of $326,799.36. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 44,865 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,159,108.05. The trade was a 4.37 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,809 shares of company stock worth $933,978. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for financial institutions, corporations, and government entities in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, India, Abu Dhabi, Israel, and Canada.

