Cerity Partners LLC Has $45.60 Million Stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO)

Cerity Partners LLC grew its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOO – Free Report) by 0.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 421,478 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,850 shares during the quarter. Cerity Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF were worth $45,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Accel Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 4,301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 20.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,683,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Source Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Source Financial Advisors LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $807,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VIOO opened at $115.67 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $108.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.14. The firm has a market cap of $3.02 billion, a PE ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.18. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF has a 1 year low of $88.21 and a 1 year high of $117.25.

About Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF

The Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 ETF (VIOO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Small Cap 600 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 600 small-cap US stocks selected by an S&P Committee. VIOO was launched on Sep 7, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

