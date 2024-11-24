Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,536 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.

Get iShares S&P 100 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $286.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.40 and a twelve month high of $290.50.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.