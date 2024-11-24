Certified Advisory Corp Buys 1,536 Shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Certified Advisory Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report) by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,766 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,536 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $1,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of OEF. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC purchased a new position in iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1,542.9% during the second quarter. NBT Bank N A NY now owns 115 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $37,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 66.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastern Bank bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of NYSEARCA OEF opened at $286.88 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 28.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $279.94 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.37. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a twelve month low of $213.40 and a twelve month high of $290.50.
iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile
iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 100 ETF
- What Are Dividend Contenders? Investing in Dividend Contenders
- Vertiv’s Cool Tech Makes Its Stock Red-Hot
- Best Stocks Under $5.00
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 11/18 – 11/22
- Investing in Travel Stocks Benefits
- 2 Finance Stocks With Competitive Advantages You Can’t Ignore
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.