Certified Advisory Corp Grows Stock Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Certified Advisory Corp boosted its holdings in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,758 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cultivar Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Union Pacific during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in Union Pacific during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Union Pacific by 3,250.0% during the second quarter. Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. now owns 134 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Union Pacific during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.38% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Union Pacific stock opened at $242.39 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $146.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.26, a PEG ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $240.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $238.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.77. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $218.55 and a one year high of $258.66.

Union Pacific ( NYSE:UNP Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The railroad operator reported $2.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.78 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 41.79% and a net margin of 27.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.51 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Union Pacific Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current year.

UNP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $266.00 price objective on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price objective on Union Pacific from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Union Pacific from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $288.00 to $283.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Union Pacific presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates in the railroad business in the United States. The company offers transportation services for grain and grain products, fertilizers, food and refrigerated products, and coal and renewables to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, renewable biofuel producers, and other agricultural users; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, soda ash, and sand, as well as finished automobiles, automotive parts, and merchandise in intermodal containers.

