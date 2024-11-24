Certified Advisory Corp Has $544,000 Stock Holdings in Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO)

Certified Advisory Corp decreased its stake in shares of Exponent, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPO – Free Report) by 6.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,723 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 310 shares during the quarter. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Exponent were worth $544,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXPO. Quarry LP bought a new stake in shares of Exponent in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Exponent by 67.7% in the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 379 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exponent by 166.5% in the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 517 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. USA Financial Formulas acquired a new stake in shares of Exponent in the third quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Exponent by 70.5% during the 2nd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.37% of the company’s stock.

EXPO opened at $98.04 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $106.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.12. Exponent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.70 and a 1-year high of $115.75. The stock has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 47.36 and a beta of 0.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 6th. Exponent’s payout ratio is presently 54.11%.

In other news, Director Carol Lindstrom sold 1,039 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.32, for a total transaction of $100,076.48. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,871 shares in the company, valued at approximately $565,494.72. This trade represents a 15.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Paul R. Johnston sold 1,300 shares of Exponent stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $123,539.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 59,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,645,352.18. The trade was a 2.14 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,339 shares of company stock worth $3,103,065. 2.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exponent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a science and engineering consulting company in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Engineering and Other Scientific, and Environmental and Health. The Engineering and Other Scientific segment provides services in the areas of biomechanics, biomedical engineering and sciences, buildings and structures, civil engineering, construction consulting, data sciences, electrical engineering and computer science, human factors, materials and corrosion engineering, mechanical engineering, polymer science and materials chemistry, thermal sciences, and vehicle engineering.

