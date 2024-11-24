Certified Advisory Corp Sells 16,901 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Certified Advisory Corp reduced its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 70.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,192 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 16,901 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $701,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Bar Harbor Wealth Management lifted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management now owns 3,034 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 25,965 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,175,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Barrett & Company Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barrett & Company Inc. now owns 5,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $552,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 8,199 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, First National Trust Co raised its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 4,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $96.24 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12-month low of $78.27 and a 12-month high of $99.58. The business has a 50 day moving average of $95.87 and a 200-day moving average of $90.59. The stock has a market cap of $37.88 billion, a PE ratio of 22.09 and a beta of 1.03.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

