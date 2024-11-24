CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU) Stock Price Up 2.1% – Time to Buy?

CF Acquisition Corp. VI (OTCMKTS:CFVIU – Get Free Report) shares traded up 2.1% on Friday . The company traded as high as $12.90 and last traded at $12.90. 200 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the average session volume of 5,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.64.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Trading Up 2.1 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $12.90 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.90.

CF Acquisition Corp. VI Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

CF Acquisition Corp. VI does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services, healthcare, real estate services, technology, and software industries CF Acquisition Corp.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CF Acquisition Corp. VI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.